Ongoing drug investigations lead to arrests in Perry Co., IL

PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Drug Task Force has made several drug arrests over the last few weeks.
The five arrests below are part of the investigations of drug activity in Perry County.
Officials said investigations have taken place over the last several months with more arrests in the future.
- Shayla M. Heape, 26, of Du Quoin, was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Her bond is set at $30,000.
- Brandon E. Nowakowski, 20, of Tamaroa was arrested and charged with delivery of controlled substance (two counts). His bond is set at $40,000.
- Jesse L. Crane, 33, of Du Quoin, was arrested and charged with delivery of cannabis (two counts). His bond is set at $20,000.
- Derek W. Cooper, 20, of Du Quoin was arrested and charged with delivery of controlled substance (prescription medications). His bond is set at $30,000.
- Tiffany N. Robinson, 31, of Pinckneyville was arrested and charged with delivery of methamphetamine. Her bond is at $10,000.
Sheriff Steve Bareis states the department hopes it will slow the drug traffic in the Du Quoin and Pinckneyville area and more arrests will be forthcoming.
