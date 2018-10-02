One injured in roll over crash in Graves County, KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Graves County deputies responded to a roll over crash with injury on Oct. 2.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, two local farmers found Joshua Pendelton, 33, of Benton, Kentucky, at 7:28 a.m. Pendelton was injured and a still in his vehicle.

Pendelton was able to tell deputies that he had been working 12-hour shifts in Cairo, Illinois and was driving home when he fell asleep and hit a guard rail around 3:30 a.m. Pendelton’s vehicle rolled over several times.

Pendelton was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Fancy Farm Fire Department, Mayfield Fire Department and, Mayfield/Graves County EMS assisted in this incident.

