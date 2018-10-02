OH man sentenced to prison, charged with attempting to procure minor for sex in KY

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the sentence for an online predator following a 2016 investigation.
Cyber investigators arrested 60-year-old David Dunn of Dayton, Ohio. Dunn has been sentenced to 30-years in federal prison.
Dunn was arrested in October of 2016 after he traveled from Ohio to Georgetown, Ky seeking sex with a minor. Officials said Dunn was charge d with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor for sex, a class D felony.
Dunn was one of 10 people arrested and charged in Beshear’s 9-county child predator roundup in October of 2016.
Federal prosecutors used testimony and casework from Beshear’s Department of Criminal Investigations Cuber Crimes Unit who conducted an online undercover investigation before arresting Dunn.
According to the attorney general’s office, Dunn was sentenced by the United States District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove for crossing a state line with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a person was was under the age of 12.
Beshear said that Kentuckians have a moral and legal duty to report any instance of child abuse to local law enforcement or to Kentucky’s Child Abuse hotline at 877-597-2331 or 877-KYSAFE1.
