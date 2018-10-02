MO Auditor recommends improvements to identify improper use of low-income assistance program

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Social Services did not complete timely reviews of inappropriate transactions according to Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway.
Auditor Galloway said in a recently released report for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program that more could be done to make sure improper activity is detected.
Galloway said changes to the program in 2014 resulted in the policies and practices to prevent inappropriate transactions, but the audit found several specific circumstances where the processes could be improved.
TANF provides cash to eligible low-income families for clothing, utilities and other services for the house’s children by loading them onto an EBT card. Under Missouri law the benefits cannot be used at liquor stores or casinos to purchase alcohol, lottery tickets or tobacco products.
A system is in place to review transactions and block prohibited venues but the audit conducted by Galloway found the reviews were not performed from Oct. 1 2016 through Dec. 31, 2017.
Galloway said during this time 1,400 transactions totaling $62,400 took place at around 100 venues later identified as prohibited.
Five-hundred-ninety-five recipients were found whose transactions took place exclusively out of state for 90 consecutive days or more. This can be an indication that a recipient may no longer be a Missouri resident and no longer eligible for benefits through the state. The audit found these situations could have been addressed more quickly with better data analytics.
The audit found several instances where the DSS discovered incarcerated individuals receiving benefits. Their cases were closed, but the DSS did not always establish claims to recoup overpayments.
The audit, which was performed by the Auditor’s data analytics team, reviewed transactions from 2016 and 2017. In several specific cases, the DSS took action after auditors brought forward concerns.
The full data analytics report on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families is online here.
