30-mile mountain bike trail in the works in southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - At Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center, staff members say they’ve been hard at work for the past couple of years on a 30-mile ‘multi-purpose trail' with the aim of giving people across the country a place to mountain bike.
Director of Touch of Nature, JD Tanner says they’ve been planning this trail for the past two years after they decided they wanted to do more with the 3,100 acres of forest the center owns.
“We use a very small portion of that for our camps and our programs,” he said. "Which means there’s a lot of space left over for creativity.”
He said they’ve had surveyors come out to check out the land and have spent about $22,000 developing a concept plan for the trail. Now they are in the process of applying for grant money and looking for donors to continue building it.
Tanner believes this trail could be good for the local economy through tourism. Noting the relatively mild winters here in southern Illinois, he said the area is capable of hosting mountain bikers all year round.
Owner of Phoenix Cycles in Carbondale, Doug McDonald agrees. He says he sells and repairs plenty of mountain bikes but sometimes his customers don’t know where to ride them.
“People are always calling the shop from other destinations wanting a place to come ride here off-road,” he said.
McDonald said, once completed, the trail at Touch of Nature would be a exceptionally large compared to other trails in the area. If it attracts more bikers, he thinks it’ll be good for business.
Tanner points out that if people want to come ride the trail, it could bring in more tourism dollars for the whole area.
“People are gonna come out here and realize they can not only come out here for the day,” he said. "They might stay for the weekend. They might even stay for the whole week.”
