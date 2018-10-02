Michigan fugitive caught in Murray, KY after nearly 17 years

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - A Michigan fugitive on the lam for seven years has been caught in Murray, Kentucky.
Murray police say they were contacted by the US Marshall’s Office on Monday, October 1 about a fugitive they were looking for who was possibly living in Murray.
They say Hiram Abiff Hawkins, 40, also known as Robert Martin, had been living in Murray under his assumed named for several years.
In February 2002, Hawkins was at a court proceeding in Michigan where he was on trial for two counts of criminal sexual conduct. While the verdict was being read, he fled from the courtroom and has been on the run for nearly 17 years using the false identity of Robert Martin.
Hawkins was taken into custody by the US Marshall’s Office and the Murray Police Department without incident.
