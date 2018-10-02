MDC offers Action Track Chairs for visitors with disabilities

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Outdoor activities are not always ideal for those with disabilities so the Missouri Department of Conservation is attempting to make those activities a little easier.
MDC is offering Action Track Chairs for visitors with disabilities participating in activities like hunting and fishing. The chairs are given out as a loan for visitors of MDC or one of it’s partners.
Track Chairs are all-terrain wheelchairs that can maneuver over several types of terrain. '
MDC officials said an electric tilt mechanism on the chairs allows users to stay level while riding over hills and uneven ground.
Officials thanked the sponsors Bass Pro Shops, Quality Deer Management Association, and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation for helping MDC provide the Track Chairs. For more information on them, contact your local MDC regional office at https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/regional-offices.
