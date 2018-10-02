Manhunt underway in TN for murder suspect

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Officials in Stewart and Montgomery Counties in Tennessee have been searching for a murder suspect over the course of several days.
According to officials, deputies are actively searching for Kirby Wallace. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a dark blue or gray jacket as of Sept. 29. Wallace is wanted to face charges of murder, arson and kidnapping. A reward is out for his capture totaling $2,500.
As of 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 law enforcement is still searching for Wallace. Checkpoints are still in place for the safety of the citizens in Montgomery County, Tn.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media about the suspect. Officials said Wallace, a TBI Top 10 fugitive, is believed to have crashed his car and is now on foot in the area of Honey Fork Rd and Seven Mile Ridge Rd in eastern Stewart County near the Montgomery County line.
Residents in the area should stay alert and immediately call 911 if Wallace is spotted. Officials said to stay indoors and not to approach or confront the suspect.
Kirby Gene Wallace, 53, is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 157 pounds, with gray hair, hazel eyes, and possible facial hair.
Deputies have received tips on Wallace’s whereabouts but so far have not caught him.
The search has led to road closures in the area. Officials have also begun escorting citizens home in Montgomery County.
Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement.
