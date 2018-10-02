Man arrested after report of stolen gun in Harrisburg, IL

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - The report of a stolen gun led to the arrest of a Hardin County, Illinois man.
Koty K Caraker, 18, of Rosiclare admitted to taking the firearm according to deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with theft and possession of a stolen firearm.
Deputies received a report of a stolen .380 Ruger on Sept. 24.
After the tip Caraker was interviewed and arrested on Sept. 29.
Caraker remains in the Saline County Detention Center according to officials.
The case is under investigation by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
