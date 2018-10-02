Kennett, MO man sentenced after trying to burn down store in Malden

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Kennett, Missouri man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for trying to burn down Dixie Convenience Store in Malden in 2016.
James Edward Wilson was sentenced in court in Cape Girardeau, Mo. to felony malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire.
Officers said cash was taken from the registers and other machines before the fire.
Video showed Wilson and another man, Marcus White, in the store.
They used bolt cutters to enter the store, according to White's testimony.
White said he and Wilson took between $2,000 and $4,000 and Wilson gave White $80
Wilson pleaded guilty on July 19, 2108. White pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact on August 28.
Malden police investigated the case.
