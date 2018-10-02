Kansas City mayoral candidate drops out of race, says he’s battling PTSD

KANSAS CITY, MO (KFVS) - Jason Kander announced on Tuesday, October 2 that he was dropping out of the Kansas City mayoral race.
In a lengthy statement on Facebook, Kander said he decided to not run for mayor of Kansas City so he could concentrate on his mental health.
He said he’ll also be taking a step back from day-to-day operations at Let America Vote, but the organization will continue moving forward.
Kander said he served about 11 years ago in Afghanistan as an Army Intelligence Officer.
