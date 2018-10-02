Kansas City mayoral candidate drops out of race, says he’s battling PTSD

In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jason Kander waits to greet voters outside a polling place in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (Jeff Roberson)
By Amber Ruch | October 2, 2018 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 2:22 PM

KANSAS CITY, MO (KFVS) - Jason Kander announced on Tuesday, October 2 that he was dropping out of the Kansas City mayoral race.

In a lengthy statement on Facebook, Kander said he decided to not run for mayor of Kansas City so he could concentrate on his mental health.

About four months ago, I contacted the VA to get help. It had been about 11 years since I left Afghanistan as an Army...

Posted by Jason Kander on Tuesday, October 2, 2018

He said he’ll also be taking a step back from day-to-day operations at Let America Vote, but the organization will continue moving forward.

“I decided to be public for two reasons: First, I think being honest will help me through this. And second, I hope it helps veterans and everyone else across the country working through mental health issues realize that you don’t have to try to solve it on your own.”
Kander said he served about 11 years ago in Afghanistan as an Army Intelligence Officer.

