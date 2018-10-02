Illinois State Police dedicate memorial park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police Memorial Park was dedicated on October 2 in Springfield, Illinois.
The ISP Memorial Park pays tribute to the lives and dedicated service of the 67 ISP officers who were killed in the line of duty.
Governor Bruce Rauner, ISP Director Leo Schmitz, and others joined retired ISP First Deputy Director Jack S. Garcia as the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation held the ceremony.
“This memorial park will always remind us of the values these heroes lived by: integrity, service and pride,” Governor Rauner said. “They were selfless in their conviction and passion for justice and from now on, every person who visits this memorial and reads the names on that wall will remember the men and women who gave it all for the people of Illinois.”
The park cost around $2.5 million. Funds for the park were raised through Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation.
