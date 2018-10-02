‘If you’re reading this I lost my battle’: Animal rescue receives letter with beloved pet

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - An animal rescue in St. Louis, Missouri has a dog available for adoption and the beloved pet came with a letter.
A woman fighting cancer wrote the heartbreaking letter to help find her dog, Shell, a new home.
“Dear Stray Rescue,
I am writing you cause I need you to take my dog, Shell...I’ve been fighting cancer for a few months and if you’re reading this I lost my battle. I need for my baby girl to be taken care of in a home...In these days all I do is worry about what’s going to happen to her. I love this girl, she is my daughter.”
The rescue posted the letter and a picture of Shell on its Facebook page. They said they believe she’s about 11 years old.
You can click here for more information on adopting her or email them at adoption@strayrescue.org. The Rescue says they have a lot of senior dogs that need homes and if you can’t adopt, to please donate.
