Heartland police officer dyes hair purple for domestic violence awareness

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau School Resource Officer Amanda Rhodes dyed her hair purple for Domestic Violence Awareness for the entire month of October.
Rhodes mainly spends her time patrolling the halls at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau but also patrols the streets from time to time as well.
We caught up with her on Tuesday in the halls of the school where she said things were a little different this time.
"I've had kids ask me if I was a mermaid and some that have asked me if I was a unicorn," Rhodes said. "A couple of them have even tugged on it to see if it's real. And it is. It's all my real hair. Belladona did a great job."
Rhodes had students stopping her in the hallway and in the classroom that noticed her hair was purple. That then sparked a conversation on domestic violence.
“I’ve had some that have asked me, ‘Why is your hair purple?’ I let them know that I’m doing it for Domestic Violence Awareness month. They then say, ‘What’s that?’” Rhodes said. “That’s whenever there could be an assault between a husband and wife or a grandparent and another family member.”
This is an area that Rhodes felt was important for them to know, especially at an early age.
"Domestic violence is something that's kind of an abstract thought for a child," Rhodes explained. "Some had maybe even been exposed to it that they don't realize is part of their norm."
The discussions had an immediate impact on some students.
"I want to make sure that people know that this is something that it is not acceptable and if they need help, or if they don't feel safe in their home, that they can let me know," Rhodes stated.
Rhodes continued walking the halls and stopped to talk to every child that wanted to know why her hair was purple.
One of those students was a Jefferson Elementary School first grade student Bre'ne Walker. She noticed her hair and stopped Officer Rhodes to talk about it.
“Why is your hair purple?” Walker asked.
Rhodes replied, “It’s purple for domestic violence awareness month.”
Walker listened and learned about what it was and said she was drawn to her hair for a special reason at first.
"My favorite color is purple because grandma passed away and her grandma liked purple" Walker said.
Rhodes said she has had a lot of support from fellow officers, Police Chief Wes Blair and to staff and teachers at the school. She said will continue raising awareness for domestic violence as it is very personal for her.
"I've seen the effects of domestic violence in homes," Rhodes said. "So to me I felt very strongly that it needed to happen."
According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, on average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. That equates to more than 12 million women and men over the course of a year.
If you or someone you know needs help, reach out by contacting the Safe House for Women in Southeast Missouri or call 1-800-341-1830. You can also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.
