Hardin County, Co., IL officer leads students in pledge

HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -
Deputy Jason Rister leads Hardin County Elementary students in the Pledge of Allegiance every morning.
Rister visits a different classroom each day to say the pledge and share a historical fun fact.
“Being a veteran and someone who respects our flag, I felt compelled to get in with the kids,” said Rister.
Students said they enjoy when Rister visits class and view him as a friend.
Rister said it took time for students to become used to his presence at school.
“I had a little girl come up to me, and she would shake her finger at me and say stop arresting my daddy,” said Rister.
A few weeks later, Rister said he approached this student and talked about his daughter.
“She’s one of the students that does give me high fives and hugs now,” said Rister.
According to Rister, his interactions with students also brighten his days.
"When I come in and get to interact with these kids, and I walk in that classroom and they see me and I see smiles on their face. It brings a smile to my face.”
Rister said he is working on more school programs to implement in the future.
