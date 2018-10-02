Federal judge rules in MO “Motor Voter” case

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office is in the process of notifying thousands of customers who may not realize their voter registration was not changed when their address was updated with the secretary of state’s office.
According to a release from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, a federal judge found that the Missouri Department of Revenue violated the National Voter Registration Act, also known as the “Motor Voter" law.
The judge ruled that the Department of Revenue did not give customers a choice in changing their voter registration when they changed their mailing address on driver or non-driver licenses.
Missourian’s who changed their mailing address with the Department of Revenue between Aug. 1 2017 and Sept. 26, 2018 will be receiving a notification along with a voter registration application. This includes those who changed their address online or on Form 4160.
The Secretary of State’s Office says it is mailing out 22,404 notices to help the Department of Revenue comply with the judge’s orders.
The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 6 General election is Oct. 10. Mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by Oct. 10.
