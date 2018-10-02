The Fall Heat Continues

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s and staying muggy. There is a chance of an isolated shower or storm in western Kentucky and Tennessee this morning. Partly cloudy skies today with temperatures on the rise in the mid to upper 80s. However, feel-like temperatures will be in the low 90s during the afternoon. There is a chance for a couple of isolated showers and storms to pop up during the afternoon mainly across our central and southern areas.