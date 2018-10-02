Deadly train vs. truck crash under investigation in Jackson Co., IL

GRIMSBY, IL (KFVS) - Emergency crews are evacuating homes near the railroad tracks in Grimsby, Illinois and along Lover’s Ln. after a deadly train vs truck crash.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a pick-up truck failed to yield to an oncoming train on Lover’s Ln.
The truck was hit by the train and became wedged underneath a tanker rail car.
The driver was killed in the crash.
The identity of the driver is not being released. Authorities are in the process of notifying family members.
Cpl. Ronnie Stanton, a Traffic Crash Re-constructionist with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, says the tanker car on top of the truck is empty, but it was carrying a hazardous/combustible chemical and traces of the substance remain.
None of the rail cars are leaking, but out of caution, emergency crews implemented a precautionary evacuation of the area. This included closing Lover’s Ln, to traffic and letting vehicles into Grimsby.
Cpl. Stanton says a crane crew is on its way to remove the tanker car which could take much of the evening.
The crash happened between 11 a.m. and Noon on Tuesday, October 2 just North of Sand Ridge and Gorham.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific Railroad are investigating the crash.
