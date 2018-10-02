Driver choking on Burger King demolishes RTA bus stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One of Cleveland’s RTA bus stops was smashed to smithereens Monday after a driver lost control and jumped a curb in the 5600 block of Broadway Avenue.
The motorist, standing near the wreckage, blamed the accident on Burger King.
He told Cleveland Police he was enjoying some royal fare when he started choking, panicked and crashed.
There were no injuries, but RTA riders should be prepared to find only glass shards and burger bits at the demolished bus stop.
