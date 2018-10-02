Chiefs rebound and defeat broncos 27-23

DENVER, CO (KFVS) - Kansas City Chiefs attempt to remain perfect against the Broncos.
Chiefs Patrick quarterback Mahomes III passed for 304 yards with one touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce.
Running back Kareem Hunt rushed for 121 yards with one rushing touchdown.
Kicker Harrison Butker was perfect on two field goal attempts.
Broncos quarterback Case Keenum passed for 245 yards without a touchdown and one interception.
Running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman each rushed for over 65 yards and had one touchdown.
Broncos Kicker Brandon McManus was perfect one three field goal attempts.
Chiefs win 27-23 to improve to 4-0 on the season.
