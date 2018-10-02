Carbondale police looking for man who unlawfully used debit card

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in an unlawful use of debit card investigation.
On July 26, the suspect allegedly used the debit card to buy items at Roll N Up Liquors at 600 East Main Street.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
