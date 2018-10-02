Carbondale police looking for man who unlawfully used debit card

Carbondale police looking for man who unlawfully used debit card
On July 26, the suspect allegedly used the debit card to buy items at Roll N Up Liquors at 600 East Main Street. (Source: Carbondale PD) (Long, James)
By James Long | October 2, 2018 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 3:55 PM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in an unlawful use of debit card investigation.

On July 26, the suspect allegedly used the debit card to buy items at Roll N Up Liquors at 600 East Main Street.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

On July 26, the suspect allegedly used the debit card to buy items at Roll N Up Liquors at 600 East Main Street. (Source: Carbondale PD)
On July 26, the suspect allegedly used the debit card to buy items at Roll N Up Liquors at 600 East Main Street. (Source: Carbondale PD) ((Source: Carbondale PD))

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.