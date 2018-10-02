Authorities warn of scam caller claiming to be McCracken County Sergeant

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A caller that authorities said is a scammer is claiming to be a Sergeant with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
According to deputies, several people have called the department about a scam being conducted by telephone.
The victims of this scam have reported they received a phone call from someone claiming to be a Sergeant with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department. The caller uses the name of a real employee of the Sheriff’s Department.
Victims have told deputies they were told to pay more than $1,000 in gift cards in order to have an arrest warrant rescinded.
Deputies said they would like to remind citizens that they will never ask for funds via phone or take money to rescind a warrant or payment for any matter in the form of gift cards, pre-loaded debit cards, etc.
They also ask citizens to remind family members that may be more susceptible to these scams of the above facts.
