Anna, IL woman sentenced to prison on DUI charge

By James Long | October 2, 2018 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 2:43 PM

JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) - According to the state’s attorney’s office, an Anna, Illinois woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a DUI charge.

Jeannie L. Hudspeth, 54, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after she plead guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence, a class 2 felony.

She was arrested in January 2017 after a traffic stop in Cobden.

The charge was elevated due to prior DUI convictions, according to the state’s attorney.

