Anna, IL woman sentenced to prison on DUI charge

JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) - According to the state’s attorney’s office, an Anna, Illinois woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a DUI charge.
Jeannie L. Hudspeth, 54, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after she plead guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence, a class 2 felony.
She was arrested in January 2017 after a traffic stop in Cobden.
The charge was elevated due to prior DUI convictions, according to the state’s attorney.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.