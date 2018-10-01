Your Monday Afternoon Forecast

Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. A weak disturbance is moving through the area this afternoon and evening. This is causing a few clouds to develop as well as a few isolated showers. These showers will remain few and far between. Temperatures this evening will be warm and muggy. Lows by morning will only be in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy warm and humid. There will be a chance for a few isolated showers. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s with the heat index surpassing 90 degrees.