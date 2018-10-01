What you need to know Oct. 1

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Oct. 1.
It’s going to be hot and humid today. Lisa Michaels says there is a slight chance for an afternoon storm or shower, but there is nothing on the radar for the morning.
There could be some light, patchy fog this morning.
We’ll continue the warming trend. High temps could get into the upper 80s for the next few days. It will also be humid.
More rain chances move into the Heartland toward the end of the week and the weekend.
It doesn’t look like the rain will give a us a huge break from the heat, however.
A Dexter man was found dead near his home. An investigation is underway.
The 5th annual Nolan Weber Believers 5K kicked off on Saturday.
A child was hit waiting for the Sikeston Cotton Carnival Parade to begin on Saturday, Sept. 29.
Marble Hill, Missouri was packed with people at the 2018 Bollinger County Fall Festival.
A Florida grandmother scared off a naked intruder.
The death of a 1-year-old led to the arrest of her mother in Florida.
Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.