Tow injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on at the intersection of Old Highway 60 and Rickman Road on Oct. 1.
According to McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:25 p.m. deputies responded to a crash report. An investigation showed that Luong Lam, 55, of Paducah, Kentucky, was traveling north on Rickman Road with a passenger, Kenotha Crumble, 35, also of Paducah, Ky.
Lam failed to stop and the intersection and hit a vehicle driven by John Hobbs, 49, of Paducah, Ky., who was driving west on Old Highway 60.
Lam and Crumble were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Also assisting on scene was the Concord Fire Department.
