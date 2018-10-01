Starting off a Warm October

It is the first day of October, but it certainly will not feel that way with heat and humidity on the way.
Light patchy fog is possible across the Heartland this morning. There will be peaks of sun today, but overall thicker clouds will stick around. However, that will not keep our temperatures from reaching the low to mid 80s for highs today. There is a small chance of an isolated shower/storm especially in our southern counties this afternoon.
The warm trend with temperatures in the 80s will continue through this entire week especially during the first half as temperatures will reach the upper 80s. Things look to be rather calm for the first half of the week, but we could see some rain heading into the weekend.
-Lisa
