REAL ID extension granted for Kentucky

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Monday, October 1 that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security granted the Commonwealth a REAL ID extension.
This means Kentuckians can still use their current state driver’s license to board domestic flights and visit military bases.
A Kentucky driver’s license, permit or identification card in the current and upcoming standard version will continue to be accepted by federal agencies through August 1, 2019.
Kentucky expects to maintain further extensions until READ ID enforcement begins on Oct. 1, 2020.
At the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission, the REAL ID Act of 2005 set new requirements nationwide for identification that federal agencies, such as the Transportation Security Administration, may accept for domestic air travel and entrance to certain federal facilities, including military bases.
In August, KYTC launched the Confident Kentucky Initiative to oversee a phased rollout of new credentials statewide. Starting in early 2019, Kentuckians renewing existing driver’s licenses, permits or personal IDs, or those applying for the first time, may request a card in one of two versions: a new standard credential or a voluntary Travel ID credential.
Standard driver’s licenses and permits will remain acceptable to drive, vote, access federal and social benefit services (such as VA hospitals, Social Security offices and federal courthouses) and for general identification purposes (such as signing a lease or buying age-restricted goods).
Those requesting a new Voluntary Travel ID or those applying for a license, permit or personal ID for the first time must present documentation verifying identity, social security number and residency.
Kentuckians are urged to prepare now by gathering documentation and making any necessary updates, such as a name change.
