Dexter man missing, last seen on motorbike
By Kyle Hinton | September 30, 2018 at 9:28 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 10:24 PM

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man missing since Saturday, Sept. 29.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Monroe, 34, was last heard from around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29 and was last seen on a CR 80 Honda dirt bike in the rural Dexter area.

Sheriff Carl Hefner said this behavior is out of character for Monroe.

Monroe was last seen on a CR 80 Honda dirt bike. (Stoddard County SHeriff Office)

Anyone with information about Monroe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 568-4654.

