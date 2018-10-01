Dexter man missing, last seen on motorbike

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man missing since Saturday, Sept. 29.
According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Monroe, 34, was last heard from around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29 and was last seen on a CR 80 Honda dirt bike in the rural Dexter area.
Sheriff Carl Hefner said this behavior is out of character for Monroe.
Anyone with information about Monroe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 568-4654.
