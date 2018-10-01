Miss Missouri Coming to Caring Hearts 2018 to Help Area Dogs

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Caring Hearts 2018 aims to help animals in need during this year’s event.
The vendor event is raising money for Hearts for Rescue to help with veterinary care, including spaying an neutering, for their rescue dogs. There are currently 35+ dogs in Hearts for Rescue’s care. Since its founding the rescue has helped over 530 dogs in crisis.
Miss Missouri, Katelyn Lewis will be coming to support the the cause.
Caring Hears 2018 will be held Saturday, Oct. 6 from 9: 00 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Hefner Furniture parking lot.
In addition to Miss Missouri, the event will feature vendors, crafts, food, local veterinarians’ Lightning Talks, SEMO Cosplay Characters, Mr. and Ms. Howloween Dog and Human Costume Contest, Party Animal Dog Costume Contest, Silly Human! Costume Contest, dog training demonstrations and darling, adoptable rescue animals!
$2 admission. All proceeds go directly to the care of the dogs.
