Man is accused of throwing his younger brother off a roof in New York

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - A New York man is accused of killing his younger brother this weekend.
Police say Sean Smith threw his four-year-old little brother, Shimron Smith, off the roof-top of their seven-story apartment building.
The man may have had mental health issues.
Saturday evening police led 20-year-old Sean Smith to a police car to be taken to jail.
Smith has been charged with second degree murder.
"He was just walking, he was always quiet. He never really spoke to nobody, but they said he had schizophrenia. So, I guess that got the best of him," said neighbor, Benny Isakajv.
First responders found Shimron unconscious and unresponsive in the building's courtyard.
"We have to find a way to unmend the brokenness that occurred because of this and also to actually you know continue the conversation about mental health," said community activist, Anthony Bedford.
According to CNN affiliate WCBS, Shimron's death is considered a homicide.
