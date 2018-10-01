Legislation aims to preserve Missouri, U.S. battlefields

(KFVS) - Some Senators introduced legislation on Monday, October 1 that would help preserve Missouri and U.S. battlefields.
The bipartisan legislation, called Preserving America’s Battlefields Act, would help restore battlefield sites across the country, helping transform them into historic tourism destinations.
The Act would reauthorize the Battlefield Land Acquisitions Grants Program, which is a matching grants program that promotes preservation of the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War battlegrounds. It would increase the authorization of the Grants Program to $20 million a year, including up to $2 million a year for the restoration and interpretation of high-priority battlefield sites. The grants, awarded by the American Battlefield Protection Program, encourage state and private investment in battlefield preservation.
Missouri battlefields that have received grant funding include: Wilson’s Creek, Moore’s Mill, Newtonia, Little Blue River and Carthage.
The Senators who introduced the legislation include Roy Blunt from Missouri, Johnny Isakson from Georgia, Tim Kaine from Virginia and Roger Wicker from Mississippi.
