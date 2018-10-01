Legislation aims to preserve Missouri, U.S. battlefields

The Act would reauthorize the Battlefield Land Acquisitions Grants Program, which is a matching grants program that promotes preservation of the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War battlegrounds. It would increase the authorization of the Grants Program to $20 million a year, including up to $2 million a year for the restoration and interpretation of high-priority battlefield sites. The grants, awarded by the American Battlefield Protection Program, encourage state and private investment in battlefield preservation.