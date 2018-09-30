Just what does the term “Indian Summer” mean? You might be surprised.

'Indian Summer" is a term that many Southerners use to describe an unseasonably warm, usually sunny period that happens after Autumn has begun. This usually happens from early October to early November and is usually experienced after a cool spell. This usually last from a few days and sometime more than a week. It sometimes can happen again before true winter kicks in. However, our weather in the Ark-La-Tex can sometimes be quite fickle and true winter weather can be elusive, but not all together missing.
It seems that most everyone agrees that certain requirements have to be met for an Indian Summer designation.
The temperatures must be be above 70 degrees for a period of seven days after the start of fall; the Autumnal Equinox which was September 22, 2018. Apparently, no one really knows how "Indian Summer' got its name, but some theorize that early settlers mistook the hazy atmosphere during these warm Autumn spells were smoke from the Native American campfires. Other folklore surmised the Native Americans recognized these warm spells and used the time to gather more food in preparation for a hard winter.
We will be seeing an increase in above normal afternoon highs this week before a cold front surges through the area next weekend. So take advantage of the warmer temperatures to spruce up your fall garden and replace those summer plants and maybe even rake a few leaves.
Who know when winter will arrive? In other words, make hay while the sun shines, but that’s another story.
