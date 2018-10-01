IL School Districts finally reap benefits of evidence-based school funding

DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) - Illinois schools are starting to see the direct benefits and impact to the evidence-based school funding. The formula for the funding was set up to place state aid in the districts with the greatest need based upon 26 indicators.
DuQuoin Superintendent Dr. Gary Kelly say he already strategically planned and budget the money for this school year. “I mean every dollar counts…every dollar counts. But also the wise use of the dollars are going to count even more," he says.
Dr. Kelly says e sees the benefit of that funding. “If you talk to other school districts, other superintendents, other principals, other teachers, the benefits that are taking place in their district are a result in the change in the funding formula…it’s very positive. “
The DuQuoin Elementary Principal Dianna Rea agrees. She says, “We believe every child needs basically an individualized educational approach – we can’t do that without this evidence based funding.”
Du Quoin CUSD #300 received $520,000 this year and $694,000 last year through the formula. The district was able to budget for more staff, which means smaller classrooms. Also, Kelly has incorporated more professional development, interventionists teachers, and more programs like the gifted program.
Rea explain classrooms like Mrs. Phipps Kindergarten is a product of the funding. It’s called “flexible seating”, where it’s more intimate classrooms and more hands-on.
Another example of that was the 2nd grade gifted classroom using the new Chromebooks.
“They are not just getting the regular curriculum, the core curriculum and that’s just good enough. That’s not good enough," says Rea. "They are getting additional curriculum that’s really going to challenge them and make them think.”
Dr. Kelly says they value every child, but they have to account for every dollar. “We also have to submit a plan to the state on how we are using these dollars – so there’s an accountability factor with that…we still have a long way to go…we are going to continue to use them wisely and we are going to continue to be accountable for how those funds are used," Kelly says.
“I hope the very best and brightest for our kids…if we don’t provide our students with that platform to be able to figure that out, then we are doing a disservice to our students.” Rea concludes.
An increase of more than $350 million was placed in the evidence-based funding model to Illinois’s K-12 schools was placed this year.
