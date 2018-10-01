5 heroes honored for saving lives at fiery crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Highway Patrol met with five people at a special meeting at the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The highway patrol awarded the five people the Honorary Troopers Certificate for saving the lives of two people at a wreck that occurred on June 2, 2018 at the intersection of Highway W and County Road 618 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.