5 heroes honored for saving lives at fiery crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Highway Patrol met with five people at a special meeting at the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The highway patrol awarded the five people the Honorary Troopers Certificate for saving the lives of two people at a wreck that occurred on June 2, 2018 at the intersection of Highway W and County Road 618 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The awards were handed to four Cape Girardeau County residents and an off-duty Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office deputy.
Moments after the wreck occurred, a car caught fire trapping two passengers in it. That's when the five people came to the rescue.
Lucain Zielinski and his wife were at home when the wreck happened in his front yard.
"I'll remember that day the rest of my life," Zielinski said. "I was sitting in my living room when I heard a crash in front of our house. I went out the front door and ran into my front yard and saw the car that was smoking."
The scene quickly turned even more violent as the car caught fire with the two people trapped inside. That's when off-duty Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Deputy Steven Ward arrived on scene and asked Zielinski if they had any fire extinguishers.
"I had plenty of fire extinguishers and I went and got those," Zielinski recalls. "Two other people and myself grabbed fire extinguishers and put the fire out and ultimately saved a life in that car."
Joel Muhlfeld lived up the street when he heard the crash. He immediately ran down to help the others already on scene.
"I wasn't going to sit there and let them die," Muhlfeld said. "I saw the car was on fire and I knew I had to help. I didn't think about it. I just jumped into action."
Seconds tick by as the heroes try to get the passengers out of the vehicle. First responders are still on their way to the scene.
"This one would have had a different outcome if it wasn't for these citizens," Missouri Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Mike Lynch said. "They put out the fire and then again when it ignited for a second time."
"I did not expect the passenger to come out alive," Muhlfeld said. "I was sure he wasn't going to make it."
"When you see somebody trapped in a car that's on fire, I don't think about the consequences," Zielinski added.
The first responders arrived at the scene minutes after the call, however, the action of the heroes was the reason those two people survived.
"If they didn't put the fire out, broke the windows and pulled out the people; they saved the lives of two people."
One by one the heroes were recognized at the meeting and called up to the front to receive their honorary certificate and take their picture.
"It's nice that they are rewarding people, even though we didn't want to be recognized, it's nice that they do," Zielinski stated.
The rescuers thanked the Missouri Highway Patrol for the awards as they in turn thanked them. Ultimately, the rescuers were just glad to hear the two people survived.
“I’m glad they’re alright,” Muhlfeld said. “As soon as I heard they were both be alright and make it out, I was very happy.”
