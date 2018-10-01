Helpful in spirit: Drunk man mows S Carolina stranger’s lawn

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Police say a man who had too much to drink took it upon himself to landscape a South Carolina woman's yard.
The Island Packet cites a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report that says the woman reported a man who rode around her property on a lawn mower before urinating on the grass Saturday.
The report says she told him to leave the yard, but he couldn't understand her. Responding deputies found the shirtless man on the back porch, and he told them he was "just walking on the beach."
He also said he was working on a job site in the area and had permission to be on the land, but the woman disputed both of those claims.
He's charged with public disorderly conduct, but his name hasn't been released.
