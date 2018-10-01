400 guns stolen from UPS, ATF offering cash reward

(Source: MPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 1, 2018 at 9:46 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 11:40 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police are searching for suspects after 400 guns were stolen from a UPS facility.

The burglary happened Sunday on Brooks Road.

The one of the two suspects were seen wearing a black and gray jacket with dark pants. The other was wearing all black.

They left the scene in a U-Haul.

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (800) ATF-Guns (1-800-283-4867) or the Memphis Police Department at (901) 528-2274.

