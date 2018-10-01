Golfers swing away to help the families of fallen heroes

(KFVS) - Scores came out to The Artisan Contracting Charity Golf Tournament on Monday to help out Missouri Highway Patrol families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E MASTERS Director Doug Libla said that 21 Missouri Highway Patrol Troopers have lost their life in the line of duty since the program began in 1979. 31 troopers all together in the existence of the Missouri Highway Patrol.
"It's a tragic time during the lives of those families and it seems like most of the troopers that we lose are generally younger troopers that have small families," Libla stated. "We try to help them along with college educations and help them continue the lifestyles they were used to at that time."
The Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society (MASTERS) is a nonprofit organization that assists with funeral expenses, loan payments and other bills for families that had a person with the Missouri Highway Patrol that lost their life.
"It means a lot that people have our back," Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott said. "I hope and pray that my family never has to use the services of the MASTERS but knowing that somebody is willing to step in to my place and support my family, makes it a little easier to do it."
The program also provides scholarships for children of the officers as well.
Many people on the golf course say their minds are thinking about the ones who lost their lives. With every putt or swing, they say it's a reminder to them of why they help out.
MASTERS member Scott Drury, along with other golfers, say they are making sure they do their part to help ease the family's suffering.
“You talk about the ultimate sacrifice, there’s a lot of those families that go to sleep every night and not know if dad or mom is going to come home that evening or that morning,” Drury said. “To give them that support, is just something that I feel we need to do.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.