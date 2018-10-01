Frankfort schools to cancel class Oct. 4 due to death of teacher

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - The Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 announced classes will be canceled on Thursday, October 4.
The school district said it was cancelling class due to the visitation and services planned after the passing of Gretchen Marks, a fifth grade teacher, and the availability of staff to properly cover the schools.
The district said it and Gretchen Marks' family appreciates the outpouring of support for her family, the students and the staff.
With no school in session on Thursday, the school district said the day will be considered an Emergency Day and will be made up as part of the regular calendar process.
