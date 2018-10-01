First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Tonight will start out mostly clear, though some high clouds may be streaming in from the south after midnight. There is a chance of some patchy fog again tomorrow morning but widespread fog is not currently expected. Then Monday will be warm again (highs about 80 to 85) but with higher humidity levels and more clouds. In fact we might even see some isolated showers or thundershowers pop up during the afternoon. And as we go through the week, dew points will climb to near 70….and air temps will warm to levels more typical of early September. Highs by mid-week look to be in the mid to upper 80s, with overnight lows in the 60s to near 70. Hope you haven’t put away the shorts and T-shirts just yet.