First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a beautiful early fall weekend, the upcoming work week will feature an unusually warm and humid pattern more like late summer than fall. High pressure aloft is developing over the southeastern U.S. and will be stuck in place at least into next weekend if not beyond. This will give us warm and humid southerly flow, but will also keep rain chances at a minimum (other than some isolated afternoon showers possible from time to time.)
Tonight will start out mostly clear, though some high clouds may be streaming in from the south after midnight. There is a chance of some patchy fog again tomorrow morning but widespread fog is not currently expected. Then Monday will be warm again (highs about 80 to 85) but with higher humidity levels and more clouds. In fact we might even see some isolated showers or thundershowers pop up during the afternoon. And as we go through the week, dew points will climb to near 70….and air temps will warm to levels more typical of early September. Highs by mid-week look to be in the mid to upper 80s, with overnight lows in the 60s to near 70. Hope you haven’t put away the shorts and T-shirts just yet.
By next weekend a weak frontal boundary will be approaching from the northwest…at least close enough to increase the chance of showers and storms a little. However it does not currently appear that the front will have enough jet stream support to move through, and may even retreat back to the north by Sunday and Monday. This would keep our weather unusually warm and humid beyond next weekend and into next week as well, if this pattern verifies.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.