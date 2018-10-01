First Alert: Heat and humidity stick around

(KFVS) - It is the first day of October, but it certainly will not feel that way with heat and humidity sticking around.
Lisa Michaels said light patchy fog is possible across the Heartland this morning.
There will be peaks of sun today, but overall thicker clouds will stick around.
However, that will not keep our temperatures from reaching the low to mid 80s for highs today.
There is a small chance of isolated shower/storm especially in our southern counties this afternoon.
