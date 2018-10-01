Family Counseling Center awarded grant for opioid use response in Hardin Co., IL

HARDIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Family Counseling Center, Inc. was awarded a federal grant to respond to opioid use in one of the poorest counties in Illinois.
It was awarded $200,000 for the first year of the grant to develop a “comprehensive and collaborative plan that addresses Opioid Use Disorder prevention, treatment and recovery options in Hardin County.”
Those organizations include Southern Illinois University School of Medicine - Center for Rural Health and Social Service Development, Southern Seven Health Department, Prevention First and Hardin County General Hospital.
According to the Family Counseling Center, Hardin County has approximately 4,000 residents and is one of the most rural counties in Illinois. It said it experiences poverty levels 8 percent higher that the state average as well as workforce shortage being felt throughout southern Illinois.
From a healthcare perspective, the counseling center said Hardin County only has one primary care provider for every 1,380 residents and was ranked in the top five counties in Illinois in terms of poorest health outcomes in 2017.
