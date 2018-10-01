Goose Calling World Champion killed in ATV crash in Williamson Co., IL

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A deadly ATV crash in rural Williamson County is under investigation by the Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices.
According to Williamson County Coroner Mike “Junior” Burke, 60-year-old Timothy (Tim) Grounds, of Johnston City, was killed when the ATV he was riding overturned and rolled down a small embankment near a farm pond.
Grounds was reportedly found just after 7 p.m. by friends who went looking for him after he did not return in a timely manner on Sunday, Sept. 30.
Coroner Burke says the friends found Grounds' body under the ATV.
Authorities believe Grounds was spraying weeds at the time of the crash.
The crash happened on privately owned property about one mile North of 7178 Grassy Rd.
Tim Grounds is a well known goose and duck call maker in Johnston City and a goose and duck call world champion.
Juda Grounds, Tim Grounds' mother, tells us funeral arrangements are not final at this time.
