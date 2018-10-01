1 taken to hospital in multi-vehicle crash east of Jackson, MO

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A crash involving multiple vehicles near Jackson, Missouri slowed traffic Monday morning on Oct. 1.
The crash blocked one eastbound lane of Highway 61 outside of Jackson. The scene is now clear.
At least on person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
There are at least five vehicles involved according to a KFVS crew that was on the scene.
Traffic near the area of Benning Motor Company was impacted.
Police officers and fire officials were on the scene.
There is no word on injuries.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.