Crash releases dozens of dazed cows onto metro Atlanta interstate

COBB COUNTY, GA (WGCL/CNN) – The Atlanta metro area is known for its traffic problems, but early Monday morning there were backups on one major Atlanta interstate for a bizarre reason.
Authorities tried to round up dozens of cows roaming the roadway after a tractor trailer hauling cattle overturned on Interstate 285.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the accident happened at 3:30 a.m. at a cloverleaf ramp, and seven of the cows died as a result.
A driver hit and killed one of the cows and had to be taken to a hospital.
The Department of Transportation says up to 70 cows may still be on the loose, and roaming cows have been spotted in nearby counties.
It's unclear when the interstate connector will reopen.
