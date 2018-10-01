Early morning 2-vehicle crash in Perry Co., MO sends 2 to hospital

PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A crash in Perry County, Missouri slowed traffic in the early morning of Monday, Oct. 1.
The crash happened before 4 a.m. on Interstate 55 near the Biehle exit at mile marker 121.8.
According to Sgt. W.B. Sevier with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash was between a vehicle headed northbound while the other headed southbound.
Both vehicle ended up in the southbound lanes where traffic is now reduced to one lane.
Sgt. Sevier said the crash involved two drivers and no passengers. The drivers were taken to separate area hospitals.
Crews are still on the scene as of 4:40 a.m. as tow trucks work to clear the area.
The roadway is down to one lane.
Officials continue to investigate the incident. There is no word if anyone will face charges.
