AG Hawley calls investigation into Democrats’ tactics in Kavanaugh hearings

“Senator McCaskill and her liberal pals in Washington were never going to give Judge Kavanaugh a fair shake. They devised a plan to obstruct President Trump’s pick before there was even a nomination. Their quest for power and control is why they’ve obstructed Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination every step of the way. Senate Democrats exploited Dr. Ford and smeared Judge Kavanaugh, all for political gain. The American people deserve to know how Dr. Ford’s confidentially was violated and what Senator Feinstein and her Democrat colleagues were doing behind the scenes for months. If Senator McCaskill is in search of the truth, she should join me in supporting an investigation of her Democrat allies."

-Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.