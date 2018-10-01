AG Hawley calls investigation into Democrats’ tactics in Kavanaugh hearings

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley calls for an investigation into Democrats' tactics on Kavanaugh hearings (Long, James)
By Jasmine Adams | October 1, 2018 at 11:54 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 11:54 AM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - On Monday, Oct. 1 Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley called for an investigation into the tactics used by Democrats in the hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Hawley asked for a special counsel to investigate the conduct of Senator Dianne Feistein, her staff and all relecant parties for violating the confidentiality of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and for obstructing the work of the Senate Judiciary Commuttee.

He also called on Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill to join him in pressing for a thorough investigation and issued the statement below.

“Senator  McCaskill and her liberal pals in Washington were never going to give  Judge Kavanaugh a fair shake. They devised a plan to obstruct President  Trump’s pick before there was even a nomination. Their quest for power  and control is why they’ve obstructed Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination every step of the way. Senate Democrats exploited Dr. Ford and smeared Judge Kavanaugh, all  for political gain. The American people deserve to know how Dr. Ford’s  confidentially was violated and what Senator Feinstein and her Democrat  colleagues were doing behind the scenes for months. If Senator McCaskill is in search of the truth, she should join  me in supporting an investigation of her Democrat allies." 
-Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

