AG Hawley calls investigation into Democrats’ tactics in Kavanaugh hearings

MISSOURI (KFVS) - On Monday, Oct. 1 Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley called for an investigation into the tactics used by Democrats in the hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Hawley asked for a special counsel to investigate the conduct of Senator Dianne Feistein, her staff and all relecant parties for violating the confidentiality of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and for obstructing the work of the Senate Judiciary Commuttee.
He also called on Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill to join him in pressing for a thorough investigation and issued the statement below.
