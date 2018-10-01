AG Hawley announces final results of rape kit audit, SAKI Grant Award

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced on Monday, October 1 his office received a $2.8 million Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and the final results of a statewide rape kit audit.
The Attorney General’s office final audit of law enforcement agencies, crime labs and hospitals identified a total of 5,424 untested sexual assault kits. During the audit, the office received information from 372 law enforcement agencies, 87 healthcare providers and five crime labs.
According to the office, these numbers represent the sexual assault evidence kits contained in law enforcement agencies, healthcare providers and crime labs who voluntarily responded to the office’s request for information.
A preliminary report released by the Attorney General’s Office in May indicated that a variety of factors contribute to the volume of untested kits in Missouri. Additionally, the information gathered showed that agencies across the state do not have consistent practices related to the retention of kits. Statewide, standardized protocols must be created for the collection, retention and submission of all sexual assault evidence kits in Missouri.
In April, the state legislature gave the Attorney General’s Office the authority to apply for the SAKI grant. It says the grant will help fund testing of those sexual assault evidence kits that currently remain untested.
The funding will also support efforts to standardize collection, retention and testing protocols across the state. As a condition of the grant, before testing begins, the Office will take additional steps to inventory currently untested kits.
With the federal funding, the Attorney General’s Office will develop an electronic tracking system for all sexual assault evidence kits that will allow victims and law enforcement to follow a kit from collection through trial. Currently, they say no such system exists.
According to the office, the absence of such a system can prevent victims from following the status of their case. Additionally, a centralized tracking system allows stakeholders to view the number of unsubmitted kits across the state at all times.
A working group of stakeholders will develop the tracking system and comprehensive statewide standards related to the handling and processing of sexual assault evidence kits. The first meeting of the working group is scheduled for Oct. 10.
Representatives in the group include the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab, the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, Missouri Office of Prosecutorial Services, Missouri Hospital Association, St. Louis University Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Springfield Police Department, County Prosecutors, Victim Advocates and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
