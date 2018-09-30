Two-Vehicle Accident on KY Dam Road sends one to the hospital

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Sept. 30.
According to MCSO, at approximately 12:42 p.m. deputies arrived at a crash scene on Kentucky Dam road (US 62).
Timothy Sandahl, 64, of Grand Rivers, Ky., was driving his truck on US 62 while attempting to change lanes. Leo Zimmerman 67, of Smithland, Ky. was driving his motorcycle when Sandahl changed lanes and was hit.
Zimmerman lost control and went off the road came to rest in a ditch. Zimmerman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
