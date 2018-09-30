Southern IL counties receive funding for low income winter heating

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Households in Jackson, Perry, Randolph and Monroe counties whose income is 150 percent of federal poverty level can apply to receive home heating benefits.
Beginning Oct. 1, elderly (60 & older) and disabled residents may choose to apply for a home heating benefit through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Benefits of eligible participants will be paid directly to the household’s appropriate utility provider or fuel source vendor such as electric, natural gas, propane, oil, and wood.
On Nov. 1, households with a child under the age of six or any household that is disconnected or threatened with disconnection from their utility source may also apply.
Open enrollment for all income eligible households will begin on Dec. 1. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2019 or until funding is depleted, whichever comes first.
For more information, visit here or call the WEEOC Energy Admin Office in Sparta at 618-443-5231
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.